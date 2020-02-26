Makerere University has donated 4,000 surgical masks to China’s Xiangtan University in a bid to curb down Coronavirus.

According to Makerere University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, Xiangtan University is their main collaborating university in China where more than 60 Ugandans mostly from Uganda’s oldest university are studying.

“Makerere University is very much concerned with the devastation that the Coronavirus has caused to the people of china and we have already sent our solidarity message to the people of China and in particular Xiangtan University with whom we collaborate.” Nawangwe said on Tuesday while handing over the masks.

“As a show of solidarity, we want to send this token of support to Xiangtan University by sending these surgical masks that we hope will help you to fight further against this virus.”

So far about 80,289 confirmed coronavirus cases primarily in mainland China and 2,704 deaths have been linked to the virus.

About 41 deaths have been linked to the virus outside of mainland China, including in Italy, Taiwan, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Iran, France and three Diamond Princess passengers.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting COVID-19 is up to 20 times more deadly than the flu, with a fatality rate of about 2.3 per cent.