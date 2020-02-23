The highly anticipated summit that occurred on Friday at Katuna/Gatuna post between Uganda and Rwanda left the border closed after Rwanda demanded a lot more from Uganda.

The summit that occurred in the no man’s land was attended by the Angolan president President João Lourenço and President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic Congo along with their counterparts from Uganda and Rwanda.

After other long demands from Kigali, an extradition treaty was signed between Kigali and Kampala to deal with subversive activities in both countries.

Kagame demanded that Rwanda National congress and RUD-Urunana members suspected to be living in Uganda be handed over to Kigali before the borders are reopened.

Among other demands were Uganda to release more Rwandan prisoners which President Kagame said were still being held innocent, Uganda to investigate the Self-Worth Initiative, a human rights organization based in Kampala that has been critical of Rwandan regime over alleged human rights abuses in Kigali.

Rwanda also asked Uganda to revoke the passport of Charlotte Mukankusi, who is suspected to be the Commissioner in charge of Diplomacy in the Rwanda National Congress (RNC), a Rwandan apposition group that’s in exile, but which Rwanda also identifies as a rebel group.

President Museveni while addressing Ugandans at Katuna border post who were expectant of the results said Uganda would investigate the allegations of more Rwandan dissidents living with in Uganda, then meet again after a month to discuss what next.

“They (Rwandans) are saying more of her enemies are still hiding in Uganda, that we should release them. We shall still investigate that. That also we should release those we have detained…..if they committed minor crimes here its ok we shall see if we can do so but that’s what they allege as an excuse to leave the border closed,” Museveni said.

According to the released communiqué after the summit, if Uganda indeed confirmed the presence of Rwandan dissidents that are hostile to Kagame’s regime, they would be dealt with immediate effect according to Rwanda’s demands and the borders would be reopened within fifteen days.

President Museveni expressed his concern to the people of Katuna, saying he understood how the Border closure had paralyzed their businesses, but gave them hope that the border would be reopened.

Rwanda closed her border with Uganda on 27th of February last year over allegations that Uganda was harboring and giving aid to her enemies. Until today, the borders remain closed.