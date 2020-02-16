By Andrew Buluba

“Not all that glitters is gold, is the English proverb that can best describe the ugly crisis eating up Minister Esther Mbulakubuza Mbayo’s family.

Close members of the Presidency Minister’s family have resolved to have the super woman from Luuka ejected from Parliament, insisting that it’s only then, that their good old days shall return among them since her political elevation has pushed their dear relative away from them.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Mugweeri Dan, Mbayo’s elder biological brother accuses the Minister of forgetting her roots and keeping a distance from family ever since she made it as a Minister.

Accordingly, Mugweeri thinks the family will attain unity only if Mbayo returns among them since the class difference could be the one pegging their relationship with her.

In a telephone interview with this website, Mugweeri ,who couldn’t hide his disappointment reminisced the hell he went through in trying to push his sister to Parliament,saying that it only draws tears from his eyes.

“I lost a lot for Esther and I think she would be able to appreciate this. She used my cars and the little money I had to run the campaign on two separate occasions and when I delivered her to Parliament, I thought I had achieved the world but it did not pay off. Even when she became a Minister, the family’s joy ended at the celebrations,” Mugweeri explained in a deeply teary voice.

Another relative who preferred anonymity described the Minister as a disappointment to the family of their late father Soosi Pateli Mayengo.

“We hear her donations on the news yet her relatives are going without clothes and food and the family is struggling with loans to keep their children in school and she can’t help them,” she complained with bitterness.

Just like Mugweeri, this relative vowed to fight such that Mbayo returns to Luuka as an ordinary woman, something the two believe will unite the family with their sister.

To further magnify his disappointment, Mugweeri, who is also the heir to Mbayo’s late father Mayengo said the Minister should never be allowed close to his body even after he dies since she has treated him like a stranger in life.

He vowed to use all his efforts to see to that he supports an alternative candidate next year.

The Minister will face off with most notably Namwase Olivia, who will be hoping to reap the support of the youthful population of the district to whom she is very appealing. She is also abundantly gifted with exquisite oratory endowment which she will be banking on to sway the voters in her bid course for Parliament in 2021.

Another strong contender is Kabule Evelyn who was Mbayo’s closest challenger in the previous election. Though her support had significantly been affected by Namwase’s upsurge, she still remains a big worry for the Minister.

Also in the queue is Ms Gladys Aliyinza, who boasts of the strong defectors from the Mbayo camp.

Mugweeri, Mbayo’s brother is also an ardent Aliyinza loyalist.

Mbayo is the second daughter of late Mayengo of Lambaala village, Irongo Sub county in Luuka District. She first unsuccessfully sought Parliament in 2011 before making it in 2016.

She was appointed Minister for The Presidency in 2016, a position she has held until now.