The trial of the businessman Matthew Kanyamunyu and his fiancée Cynthia Munwangari in which they are accused of shooting child rights activist Kenneth Akena dead commenced on Wednesday as the prosecution presented another witness.

Detective Constable Huruna Mugisha, a scene of crime officer attached to Jinja Road Police Station was another witness who told the court that he received a call from the OC Jinja road Agaba asking him to respond to the shooting that had happened in Kyadondo near Marick Car Bond.

“As I reached there, I found the scene of the crime under the control of DPC Moses Ariyomu. However, I took photos of the car which was blue in colour but had fresh white scratches and scattered papers inside. The vehicle was finally towed by police,” said Mugisha.

He added that he received a call from Agaba again telling him that the victim of the previous shooting had passed on and was asked to go to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) mortuary to witness the postmortem.

“I took photos of the body and the whole process of the postmortem. However during that process a projectile, mops and forceps were found in the body by the doctors. All theses three objects I took their photos,” he added.

According to Mugisha, the projectile was recovered from Akena’s rectum. He did not give details of where exactly the other two were found. However, the court refused the detective to display photographs of Akena’s body in the fear that they might bring bad memories to his family.

Mugisha also told court that he also participated in the search which was conducted in the houses of Munwangari in Luzira and Kanyamunyu in Butabika Royal Palms.

He also took photographs of Kanyamunyu’s white car which he also said had fresh scratches of blue colour.

He was also asked to go and take blood samples from both accused Kanyamunyu and Mumwangari during the time they were at Luzira prison but all of them refused even when they came with the court orders for the second time.

The court accepted the photographs as the exhibit in this case

However, during the cross-examination, the defence side wondered why Mugisha’s photographs lacked dates on which they were taken and the location from which they were taken.

“As a crimes’ scene officer is the date important?” Asked the defence counsel.

‘Yes,” Mugisha replied, adding but for this, case, it was not necessary.

However, the trial judge Steven Mubiru asked him why not necessary yet it’s the basis of the investigation. Mubiru also asked him whether they had carried our a sample of the stretch paints found on the two vehicles.

“You seem to grow your narrative that the paint scratches on the vehicle of A1 (Kanyamunyu) are of the deceased’s car. Did you measure the height on both vehicles where scratches are and see if they are corresponding? Have you taken any samples of the paints from either vehicle to confirm this?” asked Mubiru.

Unfortunately, the witness didn’t measure the height of both vehicles where scratches are, and he didn’t carry out the samples of paints of the scratches.

Kanyamunyu and Mumwangari are out ob bail as he receives treatment. Trial resume on Thursday afternoon as the defence side continues to cross-examine Mugisha.