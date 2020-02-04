The First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni has expressed her heartfelt sympathy after the death of Jovah Kyomugisha Kafureeka, mother of the Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament Gerald Karuhanga.

Mrs Museveni, also Minister of Education and sports joined family members, relatives and congregation who flocked the home of Ntungamo Municipality mayor Jacob Kafureeka commonly known as Jack Jex in Mishenyi village, Itojo parish Itojo sub county, Ruhaama county Ntungamo district to sympathises with the family.

Mrs Museveni who personally visited the family on Sunday mid morning offered Shs5 million to the family of Kafureeka to cover part of the burial expenses.

She urged the husband of the deceased to be prayerful and always petition to God everything he wants.

Jovah who died aged 56 years, was diagnosed with colon cancer in India before she was referred to Germany two months ago.

She was announced dead on February 1st, 2020 in Germany where she was taken days ago.

The deceased was a daughter to the late Edward Kakutsyo who was one of the prominent pastoralists and businessmen in Ruyonza Rubaare in Rushenyi County.

Jack Jex described his late wife as ‘a blessing to the family’ noting that whatever he owns came from the deceased family since she was from nobility class.

He commended her for being a hospitable and generous woman who produced, nurtured and educated their biological children and many others fostered ones.

When contacted on phone from Germany, Hon. Karuhanga and his sister Nyesiga Joan described the death of their mother as ‘darkness at noon’.

The deceased’s body will be returned on Thursday and thereafter the burial arrangements will be communicated.

The deceased left nine children and several grand children.