Two people have been confirmed dead after Uganda People’s Defence Air Forces (UPDAF) military Jet crashed in Gomba district, Brig. Richard Karemire has said.

The UPDF spokesperson said the jet ranger AF302 crashed on Tuesday morning during a training mission.

There were no survivors.

“Sadly. no one is reported to have survived. Investigations into the cause have commenced. We offer our condolences to family members and the entire UPDF fraternity,” he added.

One of the victims is Major Naome Karungi, who was a pilot with UPDF air Force.

Gomba is also a home district to President Museveni’s Kisozi farm.

This is a developing story