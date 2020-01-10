Mohammed Alibhai’s name has always been dropped in several Ugandan publications as one of the wealthiest individuals in the country.

Unknown to many, Alibhai’s financial chest is from the vast real estate pegged on his name which is subject to Parliament’s investigation by the select task force of the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory authorities, and State enterprises (COSASE) probing the departed Asians property mess.

He has made his money off the properties he claimed from the Departed Custodians Board under questionable circumstances.

Now, complaints are in high gear not only in Uganda Parliament, but also Canadian authorities are finalising plans to request the government of Uganda to hand him for trial, as Canadian Citizens who are part of the Ismaili Community living in Uganda prior to 1972 Idi Amin’s deportation order, owned these properties.

When the government of Uganda resolved to return property back to Asians, Alibhai was one of the shrewd people who sought powers of attorney from Canadians who feared to return to Uganda to make their legitimate claims. Others did not have interest at the time. However, now many families want their property back but Alibhai is fighting tooth and nail to keep them, despite having made billions from the said properties.

The businessman, who according to a 2007 published report in the New Vision newspaper, is one of the wealthiest individuals in Uganda, has over 900 properties pegged on his name.

These properties however, it has been revealed, he obtained them in questionable circumstances.

And one of these days, Alibhai might face the greatest test of his life, after Speaker Rebecca Kadaga sanctioned COSASE to take the probe of the departed Asians property mess to Canada and United Kingdom.

The subcommittee will hear and verify claims made by managers of the Asians Custodians Board and the current owners of the property, in what is set to be table shaking exercise.

Hundreds of Asians who relocated to Canada after Idi Amin evicted them from Uganda in the early 1970s, either gave powers of attorney to people who have been telling them lies about their property statuses in Uganda, or, lost property all together to dubious people.

Some of the properties were also grabbed by powerful individuals and threatened the departed Asians into silence.

A January 8, 2020 notice written by Emmanuel Bakwega on behalf of the Clerk to Parliament, says, COSASE will be travelling to Canada, and later to United Kingdom in search of Ugandans who were either paid, or never claimed their properties.

The MPs will visit Toronto and Vancouver cities for this exercise mid and later this month.

By the time the committee returns, the property industry might be shaken in a way many people will not expect.

Alibhai according to Departed Asian Property Custodian Board (DAPCB), is one of the people who illegally reclaimed and later sold off these properties through his company Alderbridge Real Estate and Management Ltd.

DAPCB through sessions they have had with the COSASE sub-committee in the past months revealed that they have information pinning Alibhai and top government officials and tycoons who illegally repossessed and sold off these properties under questionable circumstances.

Below is a list of 45 Asians’ properties Muhammad Alibhai has been accused of repossessing under questionable circumstances.

No Plot Owner Remarks 1 Plot 28B, William Street, LRV60, Folio 12 Jiwani Abji and Sons Ltd Fake Power of Attorney 2 Plot 17 Dheli Gardens, LRV165, Folio17 Somani Merali Ladak Connived with KCCA to sale out 3 Plot 31 William Street, LRV62, Folio 9 Jenebhai Armashi & Javani Sayani Suspicious power of attorney 4 Plot 39A Martin Road, FRV 99, Folio 12 Comfhor Scheme Ltd 4 fake powers of attorney 5 Plot 336 Kibuga Block 10 Kampala LRV 514 Folio 7 KARMALI LADHA KASSAM Forged power of attorney used to repossess 6 Plot 313 Block 12 Namirembe Road LRV 366, Folio 7 Umedali Hassam Ishani Forged power of attorney used to repossess 7 Plot 277 Albert Cook LRV 471 Folio 11 MRS. GULBAN C. HASSANALI Forged power of attorney used to reposes 8 Plot 6 hoima Road flatHoima Road (Flat) LRV 413, Folio 6 ISMALIA BUILDING COMPANY Forged power of attorney used to reposes 9 Plot 19 martin Road, LRV 271,Folio 18 Badrudin .J. Abji and J.J Abji Forged power of attorney used to repossess 10 Plot 114 & 116 Seventh Street, LRV 330, Folio 8 Kassam Amarshi & Sons Forged power of attorney used to reposes 11 Plot 36 Namirembe Kampala, LRV 107, Folio 12 Jazal Jan Mohamed Rajani Forged power of attorney used to repossess 12 Plot 72-74 William Street (Flat) LRV 588 Folio 10 WILLIAM STREET PROPERTY Forged power of attorney used to repossess 13 Plot 156 Namirembe Block 10, LRV 373, Folio 10 FATEHALI JUMA Forged power of attorney used to repossess 14 Plot 165 Kawempe FRV 60, Folio 13 AKWANTAMPOLA BAKERY AND CONFECTIONARY LTD Forged power of attorney used to repossess 15 Plot 78 A&B Kira road, LRV 304, Folio 12 GULAMALI MOHAN NANJI Forged power of attorney used to repossess 16 Plot 11 Nakivubo Mews LRV 274, Folio 25 SATWANT SINGH & 3 OTHERS Fictitiously claimed and sold to Property Services Ltd 17 Plot 53 Bukoto Street LRV 396, Folio 1 HARSHARDRAY VYAS SHANTABEN Forged power of attorney used to repossess 18 Plot 45 Kira Road LRV 226, Folio 10 JAFFERRALI MOHAMED LALJI Forged power of attorney used to repossess 19 Plot 72-74 William Street (Flat) WILLIAM STREET PROPERTY Forged power of attorney used to repossess 20 Plot 66 Sixth Street LRV 446, Folio 18 ASSA SINGH BHURJI Running lease of 34 years Occupied by MOD 21 Plot 17 Dehli Gardens, LRV 165, Folio 17 SOMANI MERALI LADAK Forged power of attorney used to reposess 22 Plot 6 hoima Road flatHoima Road (Flat) LRV 413 Folio 6 ISMALIA BUILDING COMPANY Forged power of attorney used to repossess 23 Plot 145 Kibuye Kyadondo, LRV 332, Folio 2 KASSAMALI M. LALJI Forged power of attorney used to reposess 25 Plot 151 Balintuma Road, LRV 362, Folio 7 J. MULJIANI HUSSENALI & ABDULRAL Forged power of attorney used to reposes 26 Plot 39 Kitante Road, LRV 205, Folio 14 A.R.P.R & N.R.KASSAM Fictitiously claimed and sold to property Services in 2001 27 Plot 11 Hill Lane LRV 461 Folio 24 JUMASHASHULTAN PYARALI NANJI Forged power of attorney used to reposes 28 Plot 14 Albert Cook Road LRV 300 Folio 15 ABDUL RASOOL JANMOHAMED AMLANI Forged power of attorney used to reposes 29 Plot B2 Kawalya Kaggwa Close UNKNOWN Records erased from DAPCB by Alibhai 30 Plot 561 Rubaga Road, LRV 797, Folio 13 ISHAQ NOOR MOHAMED Forged power of attorney used to reposes 31 Plot 20 Mackay road, LRV 380, Folio 8 POPAT SHERALI & EBRAHIM KURJI Forged power of attorney used to reposes 32 Plot 18 Perry Man Garden, LRV 61, Folio 23 H.N. GULAMHUSSEIN BHALOO Forged power of attorney used to reposes 33 Plot 37 martin Road, LRV 116 Folio 17 HASSANALI GULAMHUSSEIN BHALOO Forged power of attorney used to reposes 34 Plot 451 Kagugube Hill Makerere Road, Block 9, LRV 716 Folio 12 MURADALI RAHIM BHANJI Accused fraudulent repossessions 35 Plot 1-5 and 2-4 Kawalya Kaggwa close unit B1, LRV 721, Folio Mengo Coop Building SOC. Ltd Accused fraudulent repossessions 36 Plot 52-54 Block 204 – Land in Kawempe 2.978 Acres, FRV 36, Folio 13 P. Karmali Pirani & Kassamali Albhai Virani Accused fraudulent repossessions 37 Plot 166 sixth street, LRV 409, Folio 3 Universal Pharmaceuticals I. ltd (Four ways Exporters and Importers) Accused fraudulent repossessions 38 Plot 245, Block 10 Balintuma Road Kampala, LRV 390, Folio 24 JENABHAI PYARALI SHAMJI Accused fraudulent repossessions 39 Plot 467 Namirembe Road (Combined property Ltd) LRV 583, Folio 10 COMBINED BUILDING CO. LTD Combined Building Society) Never returned. 40 Plot 485 Namirembe Road Block 10, LRV 585, Folio 13 GULAMHUSSEIN BHIMJI Accused fraudulent repossessions 41 Plot 324 Mengo area, LRV 514 Folio 14 Noordin Nanji Accused fraudulent repossessions 42 Plot 129 Kabaka Njagala FARIDA HABIB MOHAMEDALI Accused fraudulent repossessions 43 Plot 320 Namirembe LRV 363 Folio 10 GULAM HUSSEIN MOLEDINA Accused fraudulent repossessions 44 Plot 1 Rubaga Place LRV 160, Folio 1 ABDULLA NOORMOHAMED Accused fraudulent repossessions 45 Plot 66 Mbuya Mohamedali Juma Dhanani & Badrudin Kamali Esmail (running lease of 11years) Accused fraudulent repossessions