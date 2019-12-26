Jinja Road Police has arrested four suspects in connection to the murder and aggravated robbery of a Chinese national.

Fan Xiping was murdered from his residence in Mbuya II, Nakawa Division, Kampala on 20th December 2019.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Oweyesigire, the four suspects were arrested on Tuesday from Jinja district where they were hiding.

The suspects who were arrested and are confessing include ;Nsereko Joshua , 22, Adama Emmanuel, 25 , Ngobi Dan , 21.

“We also managed to recover exhibits like ,mobile phones belonging to the deceased which were in their possession,” said Owoyesigire.

“Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspect one Shamim who is still at large.”

The suspects have been charged with murder and aggravated robbery on CRB 967/19 of Jinja road Police Station.