The Uganda Police have issued tough traffic guidelines to all motorists ahead of Christmas holiday to avoid accidents.

Addressing journalists at Police Headquarters in Naguru, Deputy Police spokesperson Polly Namaye on Monday advised motorists to carry their original driving permits at all times to avoid penalties during this festive season.

“Drivers must ensure that your motor vehicles are in good condition and are roadworthy. You have been also advised to avoid over speeding, because it kills, try to use the road signs and know which speed you are supposed to use at a particular area,” she said.

She added that drivers should not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol and they should try fastening seat belts before setting off.

Drivers have also been advised not to attempt driving any motor vehicle that has no number plate. Bus drivers have also been cautioned to flow their route charts and avoid return journeys while they are tired.

“If you are driving your bus and reach your destination for-example from Kampala to Mbarara please don’t make return journey for your body to rest because the police will arrest you in case you return,” she said.

Drivers of public service vehicles like buses, minibuses, taxis are encouraged to avoid excess passengers. “If a vehicle like a commuter taxi is supposed to carry 14 people let it be 14 and not more,” she said.

Taxi drivers are also encouraged to stick to their usual routes that they are familiar with, “In this festive season some people are going to try and use routes that they are not familiar with so that they can be able to make more money, this is very dangerous because you don’t know the routes very well and we are in the rainy season as well, please stay on your usual routes,” she said.

Namaye also cautioned that in case of any vehicle break down,drivers or occupants of that vehicle are asked to put warning signs on the roads so that other coming vehicles can get notices about what is happening to avoid them from ruling into the broken vehicle.