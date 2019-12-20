The trial of Brian Bagyenda, the son to director Internal Security Organisation (ISO) Col. Kaka Bagyenda has been pushed to 2020 following the sickness of the trial judge Moses Kazibwe Kawumi.

Brian, 29, a pharmacist, together with Innocent Bainomugisha, a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire, a casual labourer, all residents of Kimwanyi Zone Luzira, Nakawa Division are accused of murdering Enid Twijukye, 22, a former student of Ndejje University, in 2018.

Twijukye was Bagyenda’s girlfriend.

After their arrest, Bagyenda confessed to having killed Twijukye. However his plea bargain was never approved because he failed to reach an agreement with the state.

A plea bargain is a justice system where an accused admits the alleged offence and in return is handed a lenient sentence on conviction.

Following the failure of the plea bargain, judge Anthony Ojok Ayu said he would be biased if he continues to handle the case.

“I have so many cases to handle yet I have only one week to conclude this session. I cannot be the same judge handling this case, I will be biased. In the interest of justice. I will tell the head of this Civil Division to have the matter allocated to another judge,” said Ayu.

The case, which was scheduled to resume on Thursday was then handed to Kawumi. However it did not take place because the trial judge Kawumi is reportedly sick, therefore, another date for the hearing will be communicated.

According to the Prosecution, the trio committed the offence at Njobe road in Luzira Nakawa Division at the home of Brian before dumping Twijukye’s body in Namanve forest where it was recovered later by police.

Prosecution says there are 18 witnesses who are ready to testify against Bagyenda.