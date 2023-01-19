As soon as First Son General Muhoozi Keinerugaba announced today, Jan 19 that his 49th birthday celebrations will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, top members of his promotion group found themselves in a bitter clash.

Muhoozi took to Twitter this morning to announce that he will hold his 49th birthday in the Rwandan Capital Kigali and also appointed his uncle Maj General Paul Rutagambwa Kagame as the overall overseer of the celebrations.

” I am glad to announce that my 49th birthday celebrations will be held in Kigali. The most beautiful City in East Africa. My uncle, President Paul Kagame will supervise all activities .” the First son tweeted.

No sooner had he finished tweeting that thousands of supporters thronged the line to make their feelings clearly known about the announcement.

Events promoter, and key promoter of the Muhoozi Project, Balaam Ateenyi Barugahara was conspicuous among the first reactions as he confirmed attendance at the mega fete in April. ” We shall be there master. Let’s rock Kigali,” Balaam responded before appealing to the Presidential hopeful(Muhoozi) to okay a request to hold a pre-party in the border town of Kabale before making but into Rwanda.

” Supreme leader, we should have Kasiki in Kabale on the way to Kigali.” Balaam appealed. Even though other members of the Muhoozo army on Twitter seemed to welcome Balaam’s proposal, it was different for ” Sisimuka Uganda” CEO, Frank Malingumu Gashumba who seemed to disagree on the venue of the Kasiki.

Although Gashumba- the Ssabavandimwe has no problems with having the celebrations in Kigali, he is of the view that the Pre-Party ( Kasiki) should be held in Masaka, a city en route to Rwanda.

Like Balaam, Gashumba also gathered a sizeable number of people supporting his quest to have the pre-party held in the City of Grasshoppers such as Sendagire Mohammad who tweeted: ” You are right Ssabavandimwe, the Kasiki should be hosted by the mighty city of Grasshoppers.”

It remains to be seen who between the two top MK crusaders will take the day as far as the venue for the Kasiki is concerned.

General Muhoozi is scheduled to mark 49 years in April which is barely three months ahead.