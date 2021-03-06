National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has hailed the contribution of “Bizonto” comedy group to the struggle for democracy in the country regardless of state harassment.

Kyagulanyi’s comments follow the arrest of all the four members of the comedy group who have been accused of spreading sectarianism through their art.

Bobi Wine, an artiste himself took to his Facebook platform to talk about the plight of artistes who he says have been targeted by the state for persecution for talking about the misdeeds of those in power. He said that this is done to weaken them but instead serves to expose the vulnerability of those in power.

The NUP leader further noted that art, and specifically comedy is a very strong tool that breaks the spines of oppressive governments and dictatorships.

“The constant harassment of artists and comedians can not weaken them, it only exposes the vulnerability of the regime. Humour is a big weapon against oppressive regimes and dictatorships,” wrote Bobi Wine.

He continued by lavishing praise on the humorous group whose confidence to speak the truth in this time and era is unmatched and that is why “we stand with you our brothers Bizonto Comedy. No amount of intimidation should shut you up. Aluta continua!”

This is not the first time the particular group is being arrested on allegations of spreading sectarianism. In July last year, the five dramatists were picked up from their work station at Radio Simba in Bukoto Kampala and held for questioning for a couple of days. They were however released without being charged in the courts of law.