Four comedians under Bizonto Comedy group have been re-arrested for promoting sectarianism.

The four; Mercel Mbabali, Simon Peter Ssabakaki, Julius Sserwanja and Gold Kimatono were picked from their workstation- Radio Simba in Bukoto on Friday.

The CID spokesperson, Charles Twine, said they would be arraigned at Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court later today because the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had sanctioned their file.

“They are on their way to Buganda Road court. They had a sanctioned file for allegations of promoting sectarianism,” Mr Twine said.

The comedians were in July last year arrested over the same case.

Days after their release, Bizonto vowed that the arrest incident would not deter their acting profession.

They had been arrested over their veiled attack comedy skit on top government officials who hail from Western Uganda. The video allegedly promoted sectarianism.

“It was about 09:43 am when we were arrested by security operatives who never told us why we were being arrested, however, after some hours in Kireka safe house they showed us some video alleging that were inciting violence, and sectarianism, however, that is not our video, our official videos are only found on our YouTube channel ‘Bizonto Comedy’ The video in question was edited, whereby they inserted in pictures and even a word the ‘The most tribalistic regime’ that is the difference, our original video is on our youtube channel,” said Ssabakaaki, one of the group members.

The four said that their intention to do such a skit was purposely to inform parents to teach their children at home the leaders of their country. “In our original video, we were telling parents to teach their children the leaders of our country and pray for them because they hold very important posts in the country,” said Marcelo Mbabaali, another member of the group.

They added that arresting them, would not threaten them from doing their comedy as long as they are saying the truth.

“We shall not leave comedy because we are not breaking any laws, we trust our skit writer, we have all along made such videos,” said Ssabakaaki.

“Even today if our uniforms and cameras had not been taken for investigation, we will be shooting another video if there is anybody who can give us a camera and uniforms we can resume immediately. Also whatever we saw in the safe house, we will release them in our comedy skits.”