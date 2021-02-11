From MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) to MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs), Team No Sleep’s singing diva Sheebah Karungi has scooped yet another big nomination in the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

The singer shared the exciting news through her Facebook page on Wednesday, announcing that she was nominated in the category of Favourite African Star Category.

“I am pleased and excited to announce that I have been nominated for Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards under the Favourite African Star Category,” Sheebah noted.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards will be going down on March, 14, 2020 in United States of America and the Swagg Mama will be battling with other African stars like Mo Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Zozibini Tunzi, Thuso Mbedu and Siya Kolisi from South Africa for the title.

However, Sheebah isn’t the only Ugandan artiste to be nominated in these awards as she joins the Triplets Ghetto Kids who also received a nomination for Favourite African Social Media Stars. Ghetto Kids will be battling with Elsa Majimbo, Bonang Matheba, and Wiam Van Den Berg, Ikorodu Bois and Emmanuella in that category.

Sheebah and Triplets Ghetto Kids, joined other Ugandan entertainers like Anne Kansiime and Eddy Kenzo (won) who have ever scooped a nomination in these awards.