Rapper Navio Kigozi has given his reasons why Ugandan’s shouldn’t boycott the MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama’s) over political reasons.

The MAMAs are slated for February 20, in Kampala.

The awards have come at a time when the country, and the entertainment industry to be specific is so unstable, being that artistes have spent almost a year in the Covid-19 lockdown, not forgetting the politics which has caused ‘bloody’ divisions among the artistes and Ugandans at large.

It should be remembered that a few days a go, America’s DJ Khaleed, who was announced as the official host of the MAMAs 2021, shocked the internet when he deleted his post which confirmed his attendance, and according to rumours, he was threaten not to step a foot in Uganda because of it unstable political climate.

Being that he has ever graced several international award stages like MAMAs in Nigeria and South Africa, Channel O Awards, AFRIMMA among others, Navio has advised Ugandans not to waste the opportunity of hosting these international awards in +256.

According to singer during an interview with a local media channel on Tuesday, it’s the right time for Uganda to host awards of such magnitude, and people should separate politics from entertainment, for these awards are not only good for the industry but Uganda at large.

Although he didn’t scoop any nomination, Navio believes that for the sake of young talents who are targeting to benefit from the event, it’s a bad move for Ugandans to boycott the MAMAs.

“No one gave me a helping hand when I was starting, so don’t let young artistes suffer by pushing to boycott the event. As long as the young talents are prioritised to benefit from the MAMAs, am all for it. Also, after all this drama is done, Uganda will remain here,” Navio said.