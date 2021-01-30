I got 149 votes, so what! Former Spark TV employee Miles Rwamiti is not happy with people who are mocking him after losing the Hoima Member of Parliament seat in the recent elections.

Rwamiti quit his juicy job at the Serena based TV station to join politics but things didn’t workout well for him. Athough many celebrities were defeated in these elections, Rwamiti’s vote count was unexpectedly too little thus making him a centre of all sorts of mockery.

During an interview on Spark TV on Friday, Rwamiti said that people are so bad and don’t have much to do, that’s why they have now decided to make him a topic.

The furious ex-Koona ne Miles show host said that many people who are laughing at his political misfortune don’t even know what it means getting a nomination.

“Stop mocking people who were defeated in the elections, as Miles, I am here and I have what to do next. Those shouting don’t know what it means to get a nomination, how to pay the Shs3 million nomination fee, and investing in the campaigns but you are their speaking rubbish,” he said.

Despite the failure, Rwamiti’s political spirits are still high and he promised to contest again come 2026, but for a time being, he said that he already has a lot of things planned out for this period as he awaits the next election season.