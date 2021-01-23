Ugandans on social media have warned faded socialite Don Zella that she is going to face it rough with controversial political analyst Joseph Tamale Mirundi after she publicly kissed his son Tamale Mirundi Junior.

In the photos posted on Facebook, Don Zella is seen passionately kissing Mirundi Junior.

“If kuwoma was a person ￼￼￼￼￼￼,” Zella captioned the intimate photos on Saturday.

However, her action may not go well with Junior’s father Tamale Mirundi who on several occasions warned the young lad against hobnobbing with aging women.

In January last year, Mirundi Junior disclosed that he had a crush on singer Sheebah Karungi and that she was the only local celebrity he wanted to bed before he dies. However, his no nonsense father warned him to drop his sexual ambitions with the singer before he disowned him.

The former Senior Presidential Press Secretary insisted that he couldn’t allow his son to start flirting with queen dancers like Sheebeh because he has invested millions in him.

“Now he has finished his studies, he has specialized in psychology, I am sure he is going to be successful in life but I cannot allow him marry an old woman (Nakiyombekede) like that girl Sheebah,” Mirundi Snr claimed.

And now that the aging Don Zella has touched the leopard’s ‘something something’ , we should expect fire from the media consultant.

Some social media users have also warned Zella that she should be ready to die in case Tamale Mirundi Snr gets to see the romantic photos.

See comments:

Ritah Britton- If mulya buto was a person 🤣🤣🤣🤣 don’t block me nsaaga Tracy Anne Mbasa- Am waiting for the father to address this matter 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Shakira Reasons- Laba kano wekawomelez… Let’s wait and hear from his dad Hellen Amita- Now this woman wanted to spoil thus boy’s images to the public Hajjat Jaliah Binti Amuli- Rest in peace junior tamale, we gonna miss you Bambi, but yyyyyyyyyyyy, yet yr dad said that he doesn’t like sheeba now you see 🤔🤔 Don zela thanks 4 destroying pples sons Zac Lk- Nalongo owedde ….I believe it’s the first time the hammer and endomola ya acid use is going to be enacted …..Tamale Mirindi maaaaaa Ndyanabo Tasha Pam Pam-This is the Mafialism Mirundi was talking about that mafia can eat up your children