Gagamel boss Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool has explained why President Yoweri Museveni allegedly shut him up during his recent visit to State House.

A few days back, a section of National Resistance Movement (NRM) affiliated entertainers met with Museveni at State House,Entebbe.Although many had fun chatting with him, Bebe Cool on the other side was allegedly humiliated and belittled in front of his fellows by the President.

It was alleged that when these entertainers were sharing ideas with Museveni, Bebe Cool too rose his hand to say something, but Museveni refused him from saying anything, and even ordered him to put his hand down immediately.

But during an interview with NBS TV on Thursday, Bebe Cool said that some ‘haters’ are just creating a big issue out of that incident to make it look like the President has problems with him, which isn’t the case.

‘Big Size’ however admitted that Museveni stopped him from saying anything, but believes that he ‘shut’ him up to give a chance to other musicians who were meeting him (Museveni) for the first time.

“I know Museveni more than any musician I went with, I have a very good relationship with the President and I can see him when I want to, so when he told me to put my hand down, I didn’t feel offended because I know I can get time to talk with him at anytime,” Bebe Cool said.

He however blamed some musicians that he went with for spreading false information about what happened between him and the President and threaten to share a video to confirm that Museveni didn’t humiliate him in front of his fellows as rumours state.