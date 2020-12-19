“They kicked me out, I think it was the ambassador, he came in and said a person called Bebe cool should leave immediately,” this was a statement done by Bebe Cool after he was kicked out of the Nigerian High Commission on Tuesday.

It all started last weekend when Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems got arrested in Uganda for performing on a music show that violated the Covid-19 guidelines set by the Ministry of Health. One day after being charged in Courts of Law, the State dropped charges against the musicians before setting them free.

Despite saying that he was at the forefront to see that these foreign artistes are released from prison, Bebe Cool was surprised when he got kicked out of the Nigerian High Commission like a common thief, instead of appreciating him for his hard work.

Speaking about why Bebe Cool was bounced at the Nigerian High Commission on the day they were released, Tems said the ‘wakayima’ singer was behind their arrest so they couldn’t have a decent chat with a ‘two faced’ person that’s why things came out the way they did.

She also warned him never to step a foot in Nigeria or anywhere close to her for she will pounce on him hard.

“Bebe Cool, I swear avoid Nigeria for the rest of your life, if you ever find out I’m in the same place as you. RUN for your life because I will not be in chains. And nothing will stop me from pouncing on you. You should cut off your dick its clearly too small to be useful,” she noted via her Twitter handle on Friday.

“I know you before? Who the fuck are you? You followed the police around and bribed them to send you pictures of our release papers so that you can look like you had anything to do with the release. See your head? Napit latrine dey inside, not brain,” Tems noted.