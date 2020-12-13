Luga-flow singer Gereson Wabuyi aka Gravity Omutujju has threatened to drag the Ugandan government to courts of law over Omah Lay and Tems concert which happened on Saturday.

Despite the Covid-19 lockdown that has left local artistes ‘jobless’ for over 9 months now, on Saturday Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems were given a green light to stage a concert in Munyonyo without any interruption from police, something that rubbed local artistes the wrong way.

Since many artistes are just showing their dissatisfaction on social media, Gravity has decided to instead drag the Government to court for permitting foreign artistes work in the country amidst the Covid-19 scare.

‘Omutujju’ stresses that for any foreigner to perform in Uganda, they need a working permit, meaning that Omah and Tems were permitted by the government to stage that concert.

“Because a foreigner to perform in Uganda he must get a work permit meaning the government was involved. President Museveni and your people, you are gonna face me in the court of law, in all honesty and fairness, how can you allow this concert to happen when you really know that you stopped your own artist to perform,” Gravity said.

And for that reason, he is dragging the government to court, saying they were so unfair to the local entertainment industry that local artists have spent months without working.

“Closed all happening places in a disguise of protecting the masses from catching Covid-19. I am gonna sue the Uganda government for this act because if it allowed this to happen when we the owner of the country are starving. I will have a press conference very soon at PAPAZ spot Makindye to address the nation about the injustice of our industry,” he said.

Gravity joins his fellow artistes who include, King Saha, Ykee Benda, B2C Entertainment among others to complain about this unfair treatment.