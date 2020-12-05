Big Talent CEO Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo has revealed that before Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata died on Friday, they had settled their differences.

Muzaata and Kenzo last year had a serious clash after the cleric branded the latter as a Love nigga ‘Semyekozo’ who wasn’t ready to settle in a relationship. Muzaata further advised Kenzo to wasting some people’s daughters and that he should instead marry his mother. This all happened when Kenzo’s ex-lover Rema Namakula was introducing her new man Hamza Sebunya.

However, the statement rubbed Kenzo a the wrong way before demanding Muzaata to apologize for disrespecting him and his mother. But Muzaata wasn’t ready to apologize for what he had said.

Fortunately, all that was put in the past, as the singer shared through his Facebook page on Friday, that he got a chance to meet with Sheikh Muzaata where the two reconciled.

“Innalilah wainalilah raju’un. So sad for the loss of Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata, I pray to Allah to comfort the family and every Ugandan. I thank Allah who helped to to reach out to Muzaata and we settled out misunderstandings. RIP Sheikh until we meet again,” Kenzo said on Friday

It should be remembered that Kenzo tried so much to push Muzaata into apologising for his statements; he even promised to organise a peaceful demonstration to Kibuli to make the vocal cleric apologize but this was all in vain as Muzaata refused to give in to Kenzo’s threats.

And after failing to receive the apology, Kenzo decided to find peace in his heart to forgive Muzaata.

“I grew up on the streets and learnt very many virtues of moral integrity especially when one has to swallow pride for survival. Therefore, I forgive Sheikh Muzaata and if he wants he will apologize, if he is not willing to do it, Allah will reward him for his deeds,” he said.