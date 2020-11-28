Musician Evelyn Lagu has been re-admitted to Nakasero Hospital over heart complications.

Lagu was in March this year discharged from Nakasero Hospital after spending weeks at the healthy facility receiving treatment for kidney failure and heart complications.

While on her sickbed, it was President Yoweri Museveni who came for her rescue to clear all her medical bills.

In a message of appreciation posted on social media by popular events promoter and organiser Balaam Burugahara Ateenyi, The President through State House‘s Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso, ordered the immediate transfer of the singer to Nakasero Hospital from where she could access specialized medical attention.

“Our sister Evelyn Lagu Suffering from Kidney failure and Heart Complication to day morning With kind assistance from Jajja Gen Proscovia Nalyeyiso, We moved her to Nakasero Hospital on instructions of His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for specialized treatment, ” read Balaam’s statement.

“The President /Jajja has offered to clear her medical Bill’s. Thank you Mr president for that fatherly love & generosity,” He continued.

The ‘ogumanga” singer was later discharged after 10 days of treatment.

“Our Sister Evelyn Lagu Walks out of Nakasero Hospital Kampala 10days after admission. Thank you very much God, Nakasero Hospital Staff , Our dear President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Gen Nalyeiso Proscovia for enabling her successful Treatment Ms Lagu has life again after the very long battle she has fought bambi . Glory be to the Lord .I pray God heals all the sick in the world,” Balaam updated his followers.

Since then Lagu has been doing well healthwise until on Friday when she was rushed to the hospital while in critical condition.