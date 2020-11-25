Fresh celebrity couple in town Nina Roz and Daddy Andre have continued to splash their romance all over social media for the team ‘it will end in tears’ to know that their relationship is doing so well.

Initially, this couple first denied having any kind of romance but when news and pictures of their secret Kukyala ceremony went viral, they decided to come public about everything.

And on Monday through her social media page, Nina Roz, real name Rose Kankunda praised her bae and further shared reasons why their relationship was meant to be, even before they met physically.

The ‘billboard’ hit maker noted that their relationship was designed in heaven before their physical contact, till when Andre came in later and created a perfect environment for their intimacy.

“Am so very grateful for the gift that is your existence. Each day I wake up to your love, protection, wisdom and provision. I am reminded that heaven designed this union before the foundation of the earth,” she said.

“You have constantly met me where I am and create an environment for the best of me to come out. I honour my king for who you are, have been and will continue to be Daddy Andre.”