Team No Sleep (TNS) singing diva Sheebah Karungi has revealed why she has failed to give birth for all this time.

During an interview with a local media channel on Thursday following her 31st birthday celebrations, Sheebah said that she has a sister who gave birth at 17 years of age, but its not the kind of life she likes to have for herself.

“On Issues of kids and marriage, I hear you have started talking a lot about them since I am 31 years now but let me make it clear, you are used at people who get married at 15 and give birth at 17, I have a sister who did that but that isn’t the kind of life I want for my self,” she said.

The singer further said that despite how much she might like to be a mother too, its always up to God to decide when someone can give birth, so people should stop putting her under pressure.

“And please don’t put me on pressure to give birth when I am not ready, I decided I will concentrate on business and kids will come in later in the right time, I am not God and you are not God too.”