A section of Ugandans on social media have lashed out at singer A Pass for telling them his ‘not so important problem’ yet they have very important issues to handle as as netizens.

It all started when the ‘wuuyo’ singer went on his social media page on Sunday to inform his fans how he was single and searching so that in one way or the other, they can help him find a lover.

“I am single and searching,” A Pass posted.

Unfortunately, it ended in tears for A Pass as some of his fans decided to bash him by telling him that he should stop bothering them with useless issues when they are busy in the ‘struggle’.

See comments:

Kakuru Albert Mpisa Tuli mu struggle otunyumiza single and searching Ori bulungi?

Mugisha Mugisha Tukyali mu struggle gumikiliza egwa bobi wine akufunire nga barbie

Biizo De Don Can’t you order a woman on ur Jumia app from there stores

Ishfii Ishaq Hanghujja Angella Katatumba is available

Blessed Le Tisha Osearchinga biki nga tulip mu struggle

Meddie Kasumba Katusooke tugusse struggle we Shall come to u later

Septemberbae Shakitesi Akuch Eh this confusion is to much kyoka tuli mu struggle

Kstan Infinity Stanley A pass tukyali mu struggle small small