A section of Ugandans on social media have lashed out at singer A Pass for telling them his ‘not so important problem’ yet they have very important issues to handle as as netizens.
It all started when the ‘wuuyo’ singer went on his social media page on Sunday to inform his fans how he was single and searching so that in one way or the other, they can help him find a lover.
“I am single and searching,” A Pass posted.
Unfortunately, it ended in tears for A Pass as some of his fans decided to bash him by telling him that he should stop bothering them with useless issues when they are busy in the ‘struggle’.
See comments:
