Singer Ykee Benda was left cursing after a group of thieves broke into his Mpaka Records studio and stole most of his equipment.

Ykee Benda , real name Wycliffe Tugume managed to build his studio from scratch and in at least three years of its existence, he managed to equip it with audio (Mpaka Records) and visual (Mpaka Films) equipment.

But on Monday, the singer was shocked to find his studio swept clean after thieves broke in and stole most of the equipment used in both audio and video production.

And following the robbery, the “Superman” has then decided to close the studio for non-employee for a certain period of time to allow proper investigation into the matter.

“Announcement: Due to issues beyond us Mpaka Records studios are out of bounds for non-employees till further notice, forgive us for any inconveniences in the due course, everything will fall back into place,” he noted via twitter on Monday.

A close source in Ykee’s camp told Watchdog Uganda that two of the singer’s employees, who include Mpaka Records’ official audio producer Dary Hit are currently under serious interrogation to determine the whereabouts of the stolen studio equipment.