Singing Pastor Wilson Bugembe has shared plans he had for fellow pastor Augustine Yiga who passed today morning.

Pastor Yiga, the lead preacher at Revival Christian Church Kawaala and also proprietor of ABS TV breathed his last at Nsambya hospital where he was admitted for over a month.

And according to Bugembe, the senior Pastor of Light the World Church Nansana, though he might have disagreed with Yiga’s preaching on many occasions, he has always wished him a good life.

“Yesterday I spoke to his son on the phone at about midnight. I told his son ‘I may disagree or debate with some of your dad’s teachings but wish him life’, even if we speak in tongues of angels but without love we are like an empty tin,” he noted via social media on Tuesday.

Bugembe further noted that he even asked Yiga’s son to at least allow him to pray for his dad which he (Yiga’s son) allowed, but after a few minutes he received a call telling him about the death of Yiga.

“I asked his son if he could allow me to visit him and pray with him privately without cameras. He agreed but a few minutes later, he called back and said ‘Musumba, Mzee has passed’, I am sorry for the loss of your dad,” he said.

Adding that, “I hope and pray his last minutes he got a chance; him and god to talk, God is merciful when we repent, no one is perfect… God is merciful. Our prayers are with the church and your family.”