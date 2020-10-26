Former Swangz Avenue singer Irene Ntale has been put under ‘fire’ by her social media fans who are demanding to see her walk down the aisle.

This pressure came in after her fellow diva Nina Roz introduced music producer Daddy Andre in a colourful Kukyala ceremony that took place on Friday, and since then, several social media users have been reminding Ntale that she is aging.

And through her twitter account on Sunday, Ntale requested her fans not to put her on pressure saying her wedding will come when the time is right.

“I’m definitely so happy for Nina and Andre. But you guys stop putting pressure on me, my turn will come,” Ntale noted.

Recently Ntale promised her fans that she will put her boyfriend on pressure to legalise their entanglement, or else she will have to dump him for another man who is ready for a commitment.

The ‘Sembela’ hit maker claimed that she drew the inspiration from her fellow singer Rema Namakula who managed to dump her lover Eddy Kenzo after five years of cohabiting for a new serious man Hamza Sebunya

“Rema. Thanks for empowering us, if my man also doesn’t marry me by the end of next year I’m walking on,” she said.

But as we talk now, the next year (2020) she talked about is remaining with only two months to end, and only a miracle can help this under pressure singer to fulfil her marriage dream.