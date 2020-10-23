Catherine Kusasira: Balaam told Museveni that Bebe Cool spends all the money he gets from him to buy dolls for Zuena

Presidential Advisor on Kampala Affairs Catherine Kusasira has said that she has never seen a person with a bad heart like events promoter Balaam Barugahara.

Appearing on NBS TV’s Uncut show on Thursday, Kusasira said that Balaam is a kind of a person who never wishes well for others and he always feels bad when someone is successful.

“Balaam is a wealthy man with a bad heart. He doesn’t want to see anyone prosper, he doesn’t want to see anyone near President Museveni. What really puzzles me is that a rich man like him is so jealous of others,” the singer noted.

“Balaam has fought and betrayed many people like Bebe Cool. Bebe Cool is among the people who don’t wish any good for Balaam because of the way he treated him.One time he told President Museveni that Bebe Cool spends all the money he gets from him to buy clothes and dolls for his wife Zuena.”

Kusasira further disclosed that the Radio 4 proprietor uses several people to exploit President Museveni.

“Balaam has done a lot to fail Uganda’s music industry. He uses the likes of Ashburg Katto and Bajjo as his projects to get money from Museveni yet he leaves those he uses suffering. One time he lent me Shs90m to organise my concert and I had to pay him back Shs123m. When I returned the money he told me one thing,that if I had failed to pay him back, my car was not surviving.”

She also revealed that Balaam fought them (Kusasira and Bebe Cool) at State House until they were blocked from meeting the President.

“As a person I hate Balaam with all my heart but I just left him to God to deal with him.He fought us until they blocked us from meeting the President but I thank God that he was also blocked from accessing State House. God paid him. I would like to advise Balaam that as a rich man, he should change his ways, He should start wishing well for others then everything will be good for him.”