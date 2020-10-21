Gun talk CEO Crescent Baguma aka Beenie Gunter has paraded his heavily pregnant girlfriend.

The singer who is currently warming up to be a father, on Tuesday, through his Instagram page shared a picture of his pregnant girlfriend Nickie Berry and captioned it “You deserve the world”.

Beenie was recently caught up in a child neglect drama when a woman identified as Fiona Akankwasa appeared in the news claiming that she used to have an intimate relationship with the singer which later resulted into a baby.

Akankwasa told a local news outlet that she met with Beenie at Namugongo based night hangout called Latino Bar and from there they started to go out more often.She even used to visit the singer’s place in Kiwatule, but things later changed when she conceived in December 2017.

However, the singer denied all those allegations, claiming that it was all fake news aimed at destroying his name, and further, the DNA test done on him and the baby proved that he wasn’t his biological father.

Now all that is in the past now and the singer is now ready to be a father.