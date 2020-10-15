Socialite Sheilah Gashumba has ventured into a new business that will help Ugandans overwhelmed by their weight to get a sigh of relief.

Sheilah, a youthful entrepreneur has come up with a slimming product that assists people to lose weight within a shortest period of time.

Speaking about her new venture on Thursday, the former NTV ‘the beat’ presenter revealed that for weeks now, she has been working on the product after getting so many requests from her clients who have issues with fat/weight in certain areas of their bodies.

“Finally the GASH FIX SLIMMING MAGIC POTION BY SHEILAH GASHUMBA will be available on 9th November!!!” Sheilah said in a Facebook post today.

“The Gash Fix Slimming Magic Potion by Sheilah Gashumba is a natural beauty treatment created especially for burning tummy, waist, arms, thighs fat,” she added.