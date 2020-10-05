Singer Mikie Wine can now sit on the table of men after showing off his Gayaza based multi-million mansion.

Mikie Wine is a younger brother of musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

The ”sulubada’ singer has been building his eye catching mansion for the last 12 years until this year when he fully completed it.

Mikie Wine recently revealed that he had bought land on which his house sits at Shs 90 Million.

“I bought my land in three instalments at Ugx 90 Million and at that point I remained completely broke,” he said.

“There came a time when I was broke so I shifted to one of the rooms of the unfinished house to save rent for other essentials. Everyone apart from Bobi Wine and my elder sister laughed at me for being a failure. I did not mind that because it was planned,” he added.

The mansion costs more than Shs500m.