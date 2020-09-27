Songstress Rema Namakula has been left cursing after one unscrupulous Ugandan created a fake Facebook account in the name of her husband Hamza Sebunya.

The said Facebook account with more than 80,000 followers is used to make fun of the couple as well as diss Rema’s ex-lover Eddy Kenzo.

After learning of its existence, the ‘sili muyembe’ singer angrily went on her social media pages to curse the person behind the fake account.

“Whoever is behind this chaotic stupid account…May thunder strike you dead. Note carefully…. My husband is not on any social media platform and has no time for such drama,” Rema posted on Saturday.

However, following her malediction, Rema’s fans have asked her not to be taken up by social media drama before advising her to concentrate on loving her man.

See comments;

Tunyumilwathunder has no time for dramalove yowa man unless you want us to Remalise him also

Teddy Ow’engeye Yansamaliza Ur Sending Us To Follow It Ffe Ababadde Tetujjimanyi?

Becker Nngira try to keep your life private dear, avoid social media at all costs, u can get likes but when it’s time for them to bring u down, u won’t believe it, cyber bullying is real.

Ariana Anasta

If at all you kept your man from media…where could they create accounts in his names…knowing his current looks

Namikasa Muwambwa You’re reporting to who??, By the way you go to the nearest police are we policemen and policewomen???

Sheilah Dove God forbid to that thunder.. The person behind this a/c surely makes our days smiling .

Tumusiime Asaph I would advise you to tell your husband to go to Mulago and save corona patients instead putting him in your “nkwawa”always. Leave social media for us young boys and gals .ok

Tiburg Nishel we support u bt nt for judging people to death rema be careful in ur marriage we hv seen good marriage partners lyk urz I hope am clear

Leticia Abaho Kareju What if the manager of the account says “fire back to the sender” and it works. Hope you would like it..

Mathias Jay White The thunder should do the same to whoever wishes another bad, we know he is busy washing utensils

Pio El Chyna We all know it’s a fake account , but ma’am , we cant ignore his sense of humor, whoever is running it, thanks for always putting smiles on our faces even when we’re sad , your diction aka choice of words in a ridiculous manner is best, he or she is a scandal teacher , (This is an EDIT after my comment hit 50 likes Facebook should give him a blue tick

Propht Charles as it didn’t strike you when cheated on kanna ka mbata in his own house

Kasoma Eliab Jonz How do u wish death to someone son or daughter.? REMA would you love same wishes to your daughter too!!! We all do mistakes, but the surrender everything to God to make the right judgment… be nice lady to other people’s sons and daughters even wen they wrong u..