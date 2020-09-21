Singer Sadat Mukiibi aka Kalifah Aganaga has vowed to side with Jose Chameleone in the forthcoming 2021 general election.

Recently, Chameleone real names Joseph Mayanja was denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer card for the Kampala Lord Mayorship race, as the party opted for veteran Latif Ssebagala, something that robbed Kalifah on the wrong side.

Now Kalifah who was also denied the NUP candidate card for Lubaga South Parliamentary race, has revealed that no matter the case, he will support Chameleone.

“Let the card not separate us, I am supporting Mayanja no matter the case… and you preach about freedom?” he said through his social media page on Monday.

Kalifah recently said that he chose to support Chameleone because he is the change that NUP is allegedly fighting to attain, not Ssebagala who has been in service for more than 10 years.

“Mayanja is the change; this man has supported my career in many ways. He made me look special when he gave me a collabo, other musicians at that time were pushing me away including those you know, it will be unfair to support the incumbent,” he said.

Adding that “we want change and we shall have the change when we change the old leaders by voting them out of those offices, what else are they going to bring on table after a period of 10 years in office.”