This week, singer Patrick Musasizi famously known as Chozen Blood has shot his way to the top of our weekly artiste slot with his club banger Sharp shooter.

From his collaboration ‘Yitayo’ on which he featured Swangz Avenue’s Winnie Nwagi, Chozen did not back down on releasing good music and currently Sharp Shooter is doing wonders for him.

Currently Sharp Shooter is arguably the biggest tune based on its ratings on various music charts like on radio, television stations among others and if it wasn’t for Covid-19 lockdown, Chozen would have been one of the most booked artistes of the season.

The song so far has over 364,172 views on Howwe.biz, 279,174 on DJ Erycom, over 38,204 views on YouTube among other money paying music platforms.

Sharp Shooter was produced by Bomba music and the video was shot by Jah Live Films at Kazi Beach Resort in Busaabala.

Due to the popularity of this song, Chozen Blood recorded an acoustic version of this song for the ‘Serena’ class and is also enjoying lots of air plays.

Watch video: