With her trending SAMALI album, Singer Sheebah Karungi surely deserves our artiste of the week title.

Despite rumours which alleged that Sheebah had quit Team No Sleep (TNS) for a solo career, this album was produced under TNS, and as we all know, no one knows artist management and music promotion better than Jeff Kiwa, this explains why SAMALI is a mega hit.

Another special thing about this 18-truck music album is that at least everyone has a favourite song, it could be Nakyuka, Exercise, Ninda, Empeta, Nyanda or Tevunya among others.

The other interesting fact about this album is that out of the 18 trucks, at least three or four songs appear on the countdown everyday on Radios, TVs and online music charts, something a few or no artists has ever achieved.

Sheebah recently disclosed that most of the songs on this album were written by King Saha, Ragga Dee, Kalifah Aganaga, Daddy Andre, Nick Mulla, Nikoly, Frank Lion, Song Boss, Ronnie and Yakubu, and the audios were produced by Nessim, Producer Ronnie, Daddy Andre, TYMG, Artin pro, Diggy Baur, Eno Beats, and Alexander Muge.

Queen Karma has so far released a number of albums for the past years like Ice Cream, Nkwatako, Beera Nange, Karma Queen among others.

See Samali video: