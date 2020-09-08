Singer Wycliffe Tugume aka Ykee Benda has officially taken on the office as Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) President.

Benda has been the acting UMA president for almost a month now after the initial association president Sophie Gombya left the office to focus on her political goals.

And today, September 8, 2020, the Singa hit maker has sworn in as the president together with songstress Cindy Sanyu who will be serving as the vice president.

During this swearing in ceremony, Benda revealed that the highly debated Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) website was fully re-designed and launched last week.

For starters, UPRS is a body which collects artistes’ dividend from all music users (Radios, TVs, bars, beach, restaurants, clubs, online, among other avenues) and in just a few weeks, artistes will be able to enjoy their loyalties.

“You will need your National ID, Email address, your phone, data of birth, label, Payment model. We can do VISA, Mobile money, or bank, the website was launched last week, therefore we shall let you know when the registration shall begin,” Benda said.

Adding that when all is done, the artist will then sit and have a general meeting to vote the board that shall run UPRS.