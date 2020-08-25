Songstress Leila Kayondo has been put on spot for stealing a car which belonged to a South Africa based Ugandan businessman Junior Ssendawula who passed on recently.

This was brought into news by the deceased’s said wife, identified as Neima Nasuuna who claimed that Kayondo is using her status to steal what rightfully belongs to her.

Speaking to Bukedde TV on Monday, Nasuuna claimed that when her husband died, the said car was in hands of her husband’s mistress Leila Kayondo, who is now doing whatever it takes to change the car’s log book into her name.

“My husband left the car with a woman called Leila Kayondo, at first I thought they were just friends but after his death, I learnt through news that she was his mistress. He used to work from South Africa but all the time he was going back, he would leave this car with his ‘friend’,” Nasuuna said.

She alleges that after her husband’s death, she has been trying so much to get in touch with Kayondo so that she gives back the car, but the singer has failed to comply.

Nasuuna took the matters to police and opened a case against Kayondo, she even succeeded in getting the car impounded, but to her surprise, Kayondo managed to work her magic and retrieved the car from police thus leaving her at cross roads.

Although the police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirms Nasuuna’s complaints, Kayondo has denied knowing anything to do with the car, police statements or Nasuuna.