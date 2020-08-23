Just a few months ago, the dismally singer Big Eye would need armed protection to be sure of his safety while moving on the streets of Kampala.

Early in the year, pelted with empty bottles of hate during a music performance, one would know how really bad things were for the “Suula indicator singer”.

Never at all seeming to be willing to drop his sworn loyalty to his then loved political party – the NRM, Big Eye would proudly choose death when bottles rained on him like there would be no tomorrow.

” You can kill me I have no problem. I am also a Ugandan. Let me die for supporting NRM. I will be buried under a mango tree in Masaka, ” Big Eye lamented before the indifferent fans.

His change of loyalty from the ruling outfit to Kyagulanyi’s People Power has however seen the unlucky musician’s fortunes transform in an instant thus becoming the “greatest musician of all time” according to his music lovers on social media.

Big name contributors in the music industry such as respected tune composer Henry Ssekyanzi alias Nince Henry and some big Producers have already sarcastically relinquished their famed works to admit all was a product of the Bobi Wine’s prodigal son Big Eye.

To match the current hype he is enjoying from the public, the singer has announced he will be the first to stage a mega music concert as soon as the lockdown is lifted on music shows, choosing the exorbitant Lugogo Cricket Oval for the venue so as to rhyme with his fellow greats such as Cindy,Gravity Omutujju, Chameleone,among others.