After news making rounds to the effect that popular dancehall star Peter Miles Kanyike has joined Big talent CEO Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo to fault People Power Principal Robert Kyagulanyi over greed and selfishness, the singer has finally come out to clarify.

There have been reports in the various online news outlets alleging that the former Bobi Wine confederate had posted on his Face book page siding with Kenzo over his recent attack on the National Unity Platform-NUP leader.

In the said rant, Miles concurs with Kenzo that indeed Bobi Wine is a bad hearted person who forget the grievances of fellow musicians the moment he entered Parliament.

Miles reportedly goes further to allege that he had contacted Bobi Wine asking him to get into politics so as to represent his fellow artistes’ interests which others before him like Peter Ssematimba had failed to represent effectively.

In the lengthy Facebook post, Miles further said that even the idea of People Power belonged to him, but Bobi threw him to the back seat after ‘sucking out the juice’ from his ideas, and what hurt him most is Bobi has never acknowledged or even given credit to him for being the brains behind his political supremacy.

However, the ‘frontline’ singer has come out to distance himself from the said allegations, denying any responsibility for the written rant that has been making rounds on social media since Sunday.

Miles says he has been good friends with Bobi Wine for the last 20 years and he is still on talking terms with the youthful revolutionary leader whom he last had a chat with in a telephone conversation just last week.

“Its come to my attention that some malicious person has put up fake news about me and Honorable Kyagulanyi AKA Bobi Wine.Bobi Wine has been my friend for over 20 years and we still talk as brothers the earliest being last week when he gave me a call and we had a casual talk as longtime friends,I don’t know the intention of this as those who know me very well know this is character assassination.Please consider this as FAKE NEWS.” Miles wrote.