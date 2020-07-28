Veteran Kadongo Kamu singer Gerald Kiwewa and Bizonto comedy group members have been released on police bond.

They were set free on Tuesday after spending days behind bars at Police’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in Kireka.

Kiwewa was charged with media crimes and ordered to return to police on Friday as a fulfillment for his bond whereas the Bizontos were charged for promoting sectarianism through their video skits.

The Kadongo Kamu singer was arrested on Thursday over his song titled ‘Nantaba’.

On the other hand, the comedians were arrested on Friday.

The four members were picked from Bukoto based- Radio Simba.

The comedians were put under lock and key for their veiled attack comedy skit on top government officials who hail from Western Uganda. The video allegedly promoted sectarianism.