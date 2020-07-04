A few months ago, singer Sheebah Karungi revealed that she wants to get pregnant and have a child of her own immediately after the lockdown is completely lifted.

Sheebah came public on her desire of becoming a mother through an open letter she wrote to her mother Ms Edith Kabazungu, saying that the lockdown has taught her some good lessons.

“I love you Mukyala Kabazungu Edith. May God continue keeping you safe and sound. This timing got me thinking about giving you my share of grandkids. Seriously, but let’s wait until Quarantine is done” the 30-year old singer said on social media recently.

Possibly after receiving so many requests, the Team No Sleep (TNS) singer took it back on her social media platform on Friday to give clear qualifications one must have, if he dreams of becoming her baby daddy.

“Dear my future baby daddy, my favourite couple in this entire world is @Jadapinkettsmith and @Willsmith. So if its not that deep and easy. You are not the one. What’s your favourite couple and why?” Sheebah said.

Sheebah has always been rumoured to be having a romantic relationship with her manager Jeff Kiwanuka, but the “nakyuka’ singer has constantly maintained that their relationship is strictly business.

But now let’s wait for Sheebah’s perfect man who fits in American actor’s (Will Smith’s) character.