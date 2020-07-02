Media Personality Sheilah Gashumba has applauded Star TV’s Ibrah Mukasa for publicly apologising for his demeaning statements made against singer Lydia Jazmine.

On Tuesday, Jazmine requested Ibrah to apologize to her for constantly using his show Bwakedde-Wolokoso on Star TV , to tarnish her public image with false and hurting fake news.

Allegedly after being trolled by Star TV’s disciplinary committee, Ibrah offered his apology, admitting that he was so wrong and regretted attacking the person of Lydia Jazmine.

Gashumba, the face behind #stopsocialmediabullyinginUganda campaign said it was a bold move for Ibrah to man up to his mistakes by accepting he was wrong. The socialite said the industry needs more positivity than negativity.

“This is the industry we need!! An Industry with more positivity than negativity!! An apology doesn’t show weakness but it shows humanity #stopsocialmediabullyinuganda. Well done MC Ibrah.” She said.

In his apology post shared on Wednesday, Ibrah noted that he feels sorry for offending Jazmine, admitting that it was so wrong of him to utter spectacularly wrong things against the singer.

“There is nothing more important to me than a thriving music industry and is why I tirelessly contribute to the fraternity though this time round its regrettable that I attacked and offended the person of Lydia Jazmine.

“Jazmine is incredibly talented, humble and likeable and honesty, deep down I would never wish bad things to her or any one for that matter and is why I wish to extend a genuine and public apology to Ms. Lydia Jazmine, her family, management, the music fraternity and all Ugandan for the harm caused. In this business, all we can do is own up to our mistakes when they happen.”