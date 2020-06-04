‘Shaving is always good’; Singer Hajarah Namukwaya aka Spice Diana has advised fellow celebrities and fans to adopt the art of ‘shaving’.

Clearly she was preaching about the advantages of saving, but to attract more attention on her post, the singer called it shaving instead of saving.

She shared a video on her social media platform on Tuesday, saying that she’s eating well and living a good life as usual even after spending months without working, and that this has been made possible because she ‘shaved’ for such moments.

“Learn how to ‘shave’, now a person like me who is eating chicken, where do you think I work? where do I work from when quarantine got us all at home? That’s why shaving is good,” the singer said.

During the first weeks of the Covid-19 lockdown, Diana tried to make some donations to singers, DJs among other entertainers, but possibly her helping hand didn’t reach on each and everyone, as many of her fellows constantly came out in the news crying for government’s posho and beans.

Recently, artistes under their umbrella Organisation, National Cultural Forum, petitioned the Ministry of Gender to establish a fund that will help artistes to recover past the Covid-19 pandemic, because they are financially struggling.

But according to Diana, this period will at least teach some people to develop the spirit of saving, which can at one time save them from struggling.

“Learn how to shave, am off to bed. Some of us have learnt how to shave because of quarantine,” she noted.