Self-proclaimed ghetto president and the presidential advisor on ghetto affairs Michael Bugembe alias Buchaman has revealed that he misses the old Bobi Wine but not the present politician Robert Kyagulanyi.

“If I’m to miss I will miss the old Bobi Wine whom we used to smoke weed with.The old Bobi Wine is the only one I know clearly because we were together in this Uganja Republic nevertheless when he joined the Babylon system, he changed. Politics is a Babylon system that separates people and right now he cannot come to go him to smoke, why? The system can’t allow him, he is now a slave to the system,” the faded singer said during an interview with one of the local media outlets this week.

He added that while Bobi Wine was still a ghetto president he had a spirit of leadership and cared for ghetto comrades but since he joined politics he forgot his people because that is how politics was designed.

“When one joins politics he becomes a slave to the system of separating people. That’s why I hate it and as a Rasta, I don’t believe in it. Although I have never met Bobi Wine since 2011, I believe the system has changed him,” he said.

Before taking a separate path, Buchaman used to be Bobi Wine’s Vice President in the Fire Base Crew. In 2011 he left the Kamwakya camp blaming his former boss (Bobi Wine) for exploiting him.

“It’s almost ten years and I have nothing to show for it. Even when others left, I continued being loyal to Bobi but loyalty doesn’t pay my bills,” said Buchaman in 2011.