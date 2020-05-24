Socialite Charles Oryem aka Sipapa has shared some shady secrets on how his former friend Balaam Barugahara gets money from President Museveni.

These two were at onetime good friends but their relationship came to an end recently when the events promoter reported Sipapa to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) that he had 10 cars that were unregistered. The former even advised URA officials to impound the cars and arrest Sipapa.

And given the state of their current relationship, the pencil sized socialite has a lot to tell us about his ex-friend. In a recorded video, Sipapa says that most of the people who abuse President Museveni are Balaam’s projects, but his biggest projects are event promoters Bajjo and Abtex.

Sipapa narrates that Balaam funds these struggling events promoters alongside other social media users into abusing Museveni so that he later takes them to meet him (Museveni), and when given money, Balaam always takes the bigger percentage.

“You set people to abuse Museveni and then you take them to him, most people who abuse the president online are your projects. Bajjo and Abtex are your projects too, but you are just playing on people’s minds,” Sipapa said.

Adding that he is ready to produce all the evidence he has if Balaam dares to deny having shady dealings with Bajjo and Abtex against the President.

Sipapa further revealed that sick musicians are also an avenue that Balaam uses to steal from the President.

“Balaam you never be where there is happiness, you only come out during sad moments because you know it works best for you in return. When you hear of a sick musician, you come out quickly to clear the hospital bills in Museveni’s name and then go and demand much from him,” he said.

And about the new NRM member Ashburg Katto, Sipapa told Balaam that this is one of the most imperfect move he has ever made because people who have worked with Bobi Wine for sometime can’t leave his side for long, and it will be a matter of time before Ashburg runs back to People Power.

But he advised Ashburg to do whatever he feels like, but should never be tempted to abuse or disrespect Bobi Wine in anyway.

“I advise you Ashburg, don’t ever abuse Bobi, remember that man raised you, he has been there for you in all ways possible. Bobi has not given me anything but I know he has done a lot for you, and stop saying that you got nothing from him because he gave you fame, the fame that at least lead you to Museveni.”