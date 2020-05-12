Singer Omulangira Suuna, aka OS is not happy after failing to receive a recognition he deserved from Bobi Wine.

On Sunday, Bobi Wine broke the Youtube record in Uganda for the most viewed Livestream after recording over 28,000 viewers during his Essassage Mu nyumba online concert.

And as people where praising his success, Suuna wasn’t happy at all, the struggling singer said that he started the whole thing of online concerts, and the least Bobi Wine could have done for him was to give him a credit.

As the masses were busy jamming to Bobi Wine and Nubian Li’s entertainment, OS was seated at home, watching and waiting to hear his name as the ‘god father’ of online concert, something they failed to do.

Suuna took his complaint in news and told Spark TV’s Livewire show presenters on Monday that its good to see artistes coming out to adopt his idea, but the least they can do is to give him credit.

“I am the pioneer of online concerts. Many artistes have adopted it which is good. I am very happy to see that even the most prominent artistes have done it but I believe they have to credit the person who started it,” OS said.

Suuna said that he staged the first concert a few weeks after the country was put on the lockdown, though we are not sure of the success attained, he believes that his efforts/idea should be acknowledged.

However, Bobi Wine wasn’t the first artiste to do an online concert after the said Suuna’s concert. As recently, singer Jose Chameleone also held a show online to celebrate his birthday.