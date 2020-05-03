Next Media Services Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kin Kariisa has dismissed reports that NBS TV was offering NTV Uganda Luganda news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe a juicy offer to quit its Serena-based competitor.

For two weeks now, NTV and NBS have been battling out in weekend night dance shows. And on Friday night, one alleged NBS TV influencer changed his name to Kin Kariisa and pranked Nakazibwe into believing (or at least pretending to believe) that it was actually Kariisa who had offered her a job.

“What is your price to get you on my Team Asap?” an alleged influencer asked the Mwasuze Mutya presenter who quickly replied: “I am so priceless. My loyalty [to NTV Uganda] is everything.”

Hours later, Kariisa clarified to Nakazibwe that the “tweet you quoted was from a fake account. Please disregard it and treat it with the contempt it deserves.”

In recent years, the Kamwokya-based NBS TV has snatched news anchors and reporters from its rival NTV based at Kampala Serena Hotel. These include: Rukh-Shana Namuyimbwa, Sheilah Nduhukire, Solomon Sserwanja, Douglas Lwanga, Ernest Wisdom Kiyonga and Hatma Nalugwa Sekaaya among others.