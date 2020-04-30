NBS TV’s unapologetic presenter Zahara Totto who has made a name in exposing the dirty secrets of Ugandan celebrities, on Wednesday evening lost her cool when fellow media personality also ex-boyfriend Anderson Luzze accused her of abandoning her kids who are currently living a miserable life in the ghetto.

It all started when Luzze went on his social media and claimed that the Uncut show presenter is busy enjoying life when her kids are suffering in the ghetto. Luzze went ahead to ask for an interview from Zahara to talk about the issue.

However, this did not go well with Zahara who launched a mammoth of insults against Luzze whom she blamed of involving her innocent kids in the media.

In a leaked social media chat, Zahara vowed never to forgive her former friend however much Luzze tried to ask for forgiveness.

“Zahara you know how the business runs, I didn’t say anything on TV because I no longer do Lugambo, but those things are just for showbiz. I don’t know what I should say to show you that lam sorry. Take your time maybe someday you will forgive me and I will be grateful. God bless you and I wish you the best, I have always been a good person you know that,” said Luzze.

In response Zahara said, “There is no single apology I will ever accept coming from a heartless.…like you, you attacked innocent kids which you don’t even know, you have never fed them. You are too cruel you guy, you only deserve death. You go and sleep with your mother you fool…. Just help your self that we never meet because I hate you. Don’t even send me your…..pretence messages.”

After his apologies falling on a deaf ear, Luzze decided to retaliate by exposing more dirty secrets of Zahara.

“We were dating in 2011….She was indeed my girl. Even her first time on WBS TV was on my show. For this, I nearly got fired. My producer was incensed over bringing her on TV, saying ‘why bring a prostitute on set?’. This was because she was a regular figure at almost all bars across Kampala. In fact, she was a waiter at some of them,” he revealed.