Tanzanian bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz has revealed that he has held discussions with former lover and socialite Zari Hassan after she called him a clown who had failed to feed his own children and was now pretending to help some 500 people affected by Covid19.

It all started when Platnumz told millions of his social media followers that although he was amongst those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, he would use “the little that God has blessed me with “to at least offer a helping hand by paying 3 Months house rent for 500 families as my kind gesture of helping one another during these terrible times of fighting Covid19 for I believe I should share your troubles and your happiness too”.

Zari quickly responded to the singer and father of her two children on Instagram: “but you don’t know what your kids eat or how they sleep if fees and medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own are not happy and taken care of. You are selling a lie. Some people have become clowns to some of us.”

The response made Diamond Platnumz so bitter with Zari that he contemplated telling her off but his management restrained him, advising him to tone down on the language of the text message he had just composed and was about to send to Zari. His managers had made him realize that Zari, like many women, is going through a tough time after he “left her with kids after separation.”

“Before speaking to her, I had prepared a strong response but just as I was about to send it, I held discussions with my management and they advised me not to react,” Diamond Platnumz told Wasafi Good Morning Program.

After calming down, Platnumz said he had “very fruitful discussions” with Zari and “for the first time we held a successful one-on-one phone discussion.”

“I told her that we should strive to avoid fights especially through social media platforms. During the discussion, she told me her side of the story and I responded accordingly with mine. I told her that I feel she was punishing me through the kids which she said she didn’t habour such intentions and we later realized there has been a miscommunication between our lawyers,” said Diamond. The couple has since agreed on how to look after their children after Covid19 pandemic.